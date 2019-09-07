Nombe proving he is worthy after an excellent week

Sam Nombe's fourth goal in 11 days showed he was no gamble in Paul Tisdale's team selection against AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.

Nombe was a surprise inclusion in the starting line-up on Saturday morning, despite his brace against Stevenage in the Leasing.com Trophy win at the Lamex Stadium, but the 20-year-old netted within 11 minutes of his first league start for the club, less than two weeks after he scored his first goal for the club away at Southend in the Carabao Cup.

Nombe celebrates his goal

"He's a terrific young chap," said Tisdale after the 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon. "He wants to do well and to make it so desperately. He has a lovely smile, everyone thinks highly of him.

"He has to understand his own game, because you cannot be good at everything. Choose one or two things which you are very good at and perform those. A manager can help you perform in a way that protects you and allows you to do what you're good at. There are two or three things he does really well.

"If maturity means he's understanding that, and plays to those strengths, then he's maturing.

"He has had a really good week. It's our job now to navigate what happens next. Defenders will work to stop him, but what a start.

Along with David Kasumu, who was also making his first league start for Dons after impressing in cup competitions recently, Nombe is making a name for himself, and Tisdale believes he will be a real asset this season.

He said: "It is not a brave move to select them. They earned their places. Young players don't just get a game because I want to play them. They have to earn it. But if they're doing well enough, and it's right, they'll get a go. And they did today, and they were both fantastic."