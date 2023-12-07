The Irish defender hopes to see more nominations for the MK Dons head coach this season

Mike Williamson

Warren O’Hora hopes head coach Mike Williamson’s nomination for Manager of the Month is the first of many this season.

The MK Dons boss, in his first full month in charge, picked up five points from a possible nine to help the club climb back into the top half of League Two, having plummeted to 19th in early October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In helping Dons move up the ranks once more, as well as improving the mood around Stadium MK, O’Hora feels the nomination is fully deserved, and hopes their turnaround in fortunes will continue, and bring with it more awards nods.

“It's a massive honour for him in his first month here,” said O’Hora. “He has to be proud of that, as well as the staff he's brought with him. They've really helped.

“The style of play is what he said he would bring, and results would follow. If you have a good performance, the good results come with it and that's what we've been looking for. He has been brilliant putting it across, and it's only right he gets nominated.

“There is plenty of time to go, so hopefully he gets nominated and wins a few of the awards as well so we can go up the table.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about his nomination, Williamson said it was the players who deserved the praise.

“I feel as though the emphasis of the good results has been down to the boys,” he said. “We didn't have much time to put a lot of details down for them, so this is a reflection of how well they've done. We're here to help and support as best we can.