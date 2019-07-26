Northampton friendly could be the last prep for Dons' first-teamers

Friday night's game with Northampton Town may be the last time many of Dons' first-teamers get game-time before the start of the new season.

With the League 1 game against Bury coming up next Saturday (August 3), it looks likely that the game at the PTS Academy Stadium will be seen as the last run-out for the established names, despite a trip to St Neots planned for next Tuesday.

First team coach Mel Gwinnett confirmed the news after the 1-0 win over Hemel Hempstead on Tuesday, saying: "Potentially, it will depend who needs minutes and where they are fitness-wise. We saw this game (at Hemel) and Northampton as important games in preparation for the first game against Bury."

Captain Dean Lewington said coming up against a fellow EFL side will provide an 'easier' challenge than their non-league opponents, and Gwinnett says it will provide a different test to the ones posed by Brackley, Welwyn Garden City and Hemel Hempstead Town.

"It will be a different test, we know what we will get with Northampton," he added. "It's a different style, but I wouldn't say it is a different quality of test. It will be a different style of play and we're looking forward to that.

"We've come up against Keith many, many times. He will have them very competitive, structured. They'll get the ball into the box, cause us problems, they will defend well and I expect them to do very well in League Two next season."