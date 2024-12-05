Paul Ince guided MK Dons to the League Two title during his first spell at the club.placeholder image
Paul Ince guided MK Dons to the League Two title during his first spell at the club.

Northampton Town manager odds: Former MK Dons boss sees odds dramatically shortened, with former Blackpool and Charlton Athletic manager is named new favourite for Sixfields hot-seat

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Dec 2024, 15:59 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 12:43 BST
Former MK Dons manager Paul Ince has seen his odds shorten in the race to be named Northampton Town’s new manager.

Jon Brady resigned following his side’s 2-0 defeat at Stevenage in midweek after four years in charge.

Ince won the Football League Trophy in March 2008, before guiding the Dons to the League Two title just weeks later during his first spell at the club.

The former Manchester United man, who left Stadium MK to take over at Blackburn before returning the MK a year later, has seen his odds cut from their 10/1 starting price.

It proved to be a less successful spell with the Dons, finishing in 13th place in League One in the 2009/10 season.

Ince is now rated as the second favouire for the post, according to odds released by Grosvenor Sport, in a list which features highly-experienced managers and two managers making a name for themselves in the National League.

9/2

1. Michael Appleton

9/2 Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
5/1

2. Paul Ince

5/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
5/1

3. Rob Page

5/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
11/2

4. Andy Peaks

11/2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Paul InceNorthampton TownBlackpoolCharlton AthleticSixfieldsJon BradyBlackburnLeague Two
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice