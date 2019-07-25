Northampton Town to provide an ‘easier’ test for Dons

Dean Lewington in action against Northampton last season
Friday night’s friendly with Northampton Town could be an ‘easier’ prospect for MK Dons than their games against non-league opposition, according to Dean Lewington.

The skipper says the unpredictable nature of non-league sides can make things a lot harder for EFL sides to break down.

However, with Keith Curle’s side similarly upping their preparations ahead of their own League 2 campaign, Lewington hopes for a more predictable game at the PTS Academy Stadium.

He said: “We’ve got an exciting game against Northampton which will be a good test, and then we’ll be ready.

“I think it helps playing teams at a similar level helps make it easier, because Northampton will want to go toe-to-toe with us, rather than having a team that will see us on the ball and drop.

“It’s useful to have games where you have a lot of possession, and games where you are going to-and-fro, and I think Friday will be one of those.”