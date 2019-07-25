Northampton Town to provide an ‘easier’ test for Dons

Friday night’s friendly with Northampton Town could be an ‘easier’ prospect for MK Dons than their games against non-league opposition, according to Dean Lewington.

The skipper says the unpredictable nature of non-league sides can make things a lot harder for EFL sides to break down.

However, with Keith Curle’s side similarly upping their preparations ahead of their own League 2 campaign, Lewington hopes for a more predictable game at the PTS Academy Stadium.

He said: “We’ve got an exciting game against Northampton which will be a good test, and then we’ll be ready.

“I think it helps playing teams at a similar level helps make it easier, because Northampton will want to go toe-to-toe with us, rather than having a team that will see us on the ball and drop.

“It’s useful to have games where you have a lot of possession, and games where you are going to-and-fro, and I think Friday will be one of those.”