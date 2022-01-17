Norwich recall Martin from MK Dons to loan winger to Doncaster Rovers

Josh Martin on a rare outing for MK Dons this season

Josh Martin has swapped MK Dons for Doncaster Rovers after a tough loan spell at Stadium MK.

The 20-year-old arrived from Carrow Road in the summer, drafted in by former Norwich skipper Russell Martin prior to his move to Swansea City.

Martin, a winger by trade, found opportunities hard to come by under Liam Manning, restricted to just 12 outings this term, and only four starts in cup competitions. He was also sent off in the FA Cup first round replay at Stevenage on the stroke of half-time, but saw the laughable red card overturned.

Despite leaving Milton Keynes having played just 67 minutes of League One football though, Martin is inline to return to Stadium MK this weekend when Dons host bottom club Doncaster Rovers who he joins until the end of the season.