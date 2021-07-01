Norwich winger Josh Martin joins MK Dons on loan

Josh Martin

Josh Martin sounded out his colleagues at Norwich City about Dons boss Russell Martin before signing a loan deal at Stadium MK.

The 19-year-old, who is no relation to the manager, made nine appearances for the Canaries last season as they secured promotion back to the Premier League by winning the Championship.

The manager has a lengthy history with the Carrow Road club and a good reputation after loan deals for both Louis Thompson and Carlton Morris last season.

After hearing of Dons' interest, winger Martin said he had heard a lot about his namesake at MK1 and after talking terms, agreed a deal for the 2021/22 season.

"I’m really happy to be here,” Martin told iFollow MK Dons after putting pen to paper on the deal. “This is a great club and it’s close to home for me so I can’t wait to get started.

“I heard a lot about Russell Martin from my time at Norwich and when I heard he and MK Dons were interested, I came down to visit. The style of play here is something that I’m used to and suits me really well, and the stadium is amazing.

“Hopefully I can learn a lot during my time here. I will look to bring goals and assists and a lot of creativity in the final third, but most importantly help the team win games and be in the best position possible come the end of the season.”

Russell Martin added: “This is a real coup for the club. Last season, he played for the team who won the Championship and he was wanted by a number of teams this summer from both League One and the division above.

“He showed a real desire to be here because of the way we play – he believes it will really suit him and I agree. He has got fantastic ability and will add real athleticism to our team, as well as the versatility to play in a number of different positions.