Now is not the time panic, insists Luke Williams

Picking up just one point from a possible 33 may have some people panicking, but Dons assistant manager Luke Williams insists there is nothing to be worried about yet.

Dons fell three points from League One safety on Saturday after losing 3-2 to Rotherham at Stadium MK - the fourth defeat in a row under new boss Russell Martin - extending their winless run to 11 games and more than two months.

But even with Dons on the worst run in the club’s history, former Swindon boss Williams say there is no reason to panic yet.

However, he also warns if things don’t change soon, there may be calls to do something more drastic to get out of the rut.

He said: “There’s enough time left. Panic is not the state of mind that will help. We have to be calm.

“We’ve got time, and prodded we use it correctly, we can come out of this sooner rather than later.

“There might be a stage down the line where our mentality has to change and some crazy drastic things need to be done. But now is not that time.”