Oakley does not rule out a Dons move for Ben Reeves

MK Dons may make a move for Ben Reeves after all, assistant manager Matt Oakley has confirmed.

Reeves played in a third pre-season friendly on Friday night, making another substitute appearance against Northampton Town, teeing up Kieran Agard to score Dons' only goal in a 2-1 defeat at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Previously, both Paul Tisdale and Mel Gwinnett said Reeves was just training with the club to keep up his fitness to help find another club. Manager Tisdale and Reeves were spotted in another long conversation on the sidelines after the game had ended, and Oakley then confirmed Dons were one of the clubs considering the former Charlton man.

"Ben has options to go to other clubs, but it's something we're trying to work on," he said. "Whether it can be done, we don't know.

We don't really know him as a staff. The club know him, the fans know him, but we don't know him enough.

"He played well tonight, got an assist, and over the next couple of weeks there will be a decision made. If there's something we can do, great, we like what we see but we need to see more of him."