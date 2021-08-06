Odds on MK Dons' next manager as Dons approach first game of the season

The hunt for MK Dons' next manager is ongoing as the club approaches their first League One game of the season on Saturday against Bolton Wanderers.
Dean Lewington has taken temporary charge of the club in the lead up to the game, but has stated he is not interested in the job, though bookmakers still have him in the running.
Here are the latest runners and the odds, according to Sky Bet.
1. Jody Morris - 6/4
Morris was in the running for the Swansea post before Martin took it. Was last spotted as Frank Lampard's assistant at Chelsea
2. Mark Bonner - 10/1
The Cambridge United boss steered his side to promotion to League One last season
3. Michael Duff - 8/1
The Cheltenham boss just guided his side to promotion from League Two
4. Alex Revell - 8/1
The former Dons striker knows the club after his time at Stadium MK in 2016, and guided Stevenage to 14th in League Two last season