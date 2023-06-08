O'Hora hints at an unclear future as he enters final year of his Dons deal

With a year left on his contract, Warren O’Hora admitted he is unsure about his immediate future at MK Dons.

The 24-year-old has been a firm fixture at Stadium MK since his loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2020, racking up more than 100 appearances since.

But following the club’s relegation to League Two, O’Hora stands out as one of Dons’ biggest assets.

Warren O'Hora believes he can play in the Championship after being a strong performer at League One level for the last three years

Speaking on the One Up Top podcast, the Irishman said he eventually would like to test himself in the Championship, having established himself as a strong League One performer. And though he is settled and feels wanted in Milton Keynes, he admitted his future is hard to predict right now.

“At the moment, I'm an MK Dons player but I'd love to play in the Championship at some stage in my career,” he said.

“I've settled in really well at Milton Keynes, I'm really comfortable there. I've got a year left on my contract, but we'll see what happens. I'm getting to crunch time in my career now.

“Personally, after last season with my injury, it's tough to gauge where I'm at. I feel a lot of love in MK, the fans love me, I love the club. But it's hard.

“I've never played in League Two, I've never played in the Championship but I've played clubs from both divisions and held my own. Then I played a team from the Premier League but got the run-around. I can play in League One week in, week out, and I think I've done well there.”

“Maybe that's too big a step, and even the Championship might be a tough challenge for me."

If he were not to reach the Championship though, O’Hora said his career to date has surpassed many of his expectations, and is already one he is proud of.

He said: “I've moved to England, I've played, developed, I've got a life now, I've bought a house over here. I've settled down five years later.