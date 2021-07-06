O'Hora is showing no signs of previous injury after surgery

Warren O'Hora missed the final seven games last season

Defender Warren O'Hora has shown no signs of the injury while ruled him out of the final six games of the season.

The 22-year-old Irishman went under the knife at the end of last term for a metatarsal injury and missed the final seven games as Dons finished 13th in League One.

O'Hora's rehabilitation continued throughout the summer break, and has started being eased back into training with the rest of his MK Dons team-mates.

Assistant manager Luke Williams said he was been really impressed with O'Hora's attitude and work-ethic during his rehab and is eager to see him back for the opening day of the season.

"He's been brilliant in terms of his rehabilitation," said Williams. "He's done everything to the letter and pushed himself. He's just started to train with the group again, and it doesn't look like he's missed a day.

"It's very gruelling when you see everyone else having a break over the summer and you're still working hard, but he's taken it all in his stride.