Old Bradwell cruise to win over Grendon

Old Bradwell are up to fourth in SSML Division 2 after a second half trio saw off Grendon Rangers 3-0 on Saturday.

Scott Valentine, Daniel Smith and Ben Green found the net in the second period to secure the win. United sit fourth, 12 points adrift of leaders Berkhamsted Raiders with six games in hand.

But the leaders were 2-1 winners over Unite MK, despite the home side taking the lead. Unite sit 12th of 14 in the table.

MK Gallacticos were 4-0 winners over The 61FC (Luton) to move sixth.

New Bradwell St Peter were part of a ten goal thriller with Sarratt with both sides sharing the spoils in a 5-5 draw.

Goals from Daniel Bevis, Dean Hottinger, James Atherton, George Sofroni and Conor Webb were not enough for St Peter to see off the side second from bottom, and they remain 11th in SSML Division 2.

This weekend, they face city rivals MK Gallacticos in Division 2, while bottom club Clean Slate take on Bovingdon and Unite MK take on Grendon. Old Bradwell play Aston Clinton in the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy quarter final.