Old Bradwell secure Mursley draw

Old Bradwell United missed the chance to draw level with Mursley United as the pair shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

With Old Bradwell holding four games in hand, Ben Green's late equaliser, cancelling out Austin Dickinson's first half opener, saw them remain three points behind in fifth.

Josh Douglas-Smith netted a hat-trick in MK Gallactico's 4-1 win over Sarratt. Nabil Sharif came off the bench to net Gallactico's other goal as they moved up to eighth.

New Bradwell St Peter were on the losing end of a 2-1 scoreline with leaders Bovingdon, while bottom club Clean Slate's game against Aston Clinton was abandoned.