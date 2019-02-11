Old Bradwell United set for Cup final

Old Bradwell United secured their spot in the Berks and Bucks Charity Cup final after a 2-0 win over Sandhurst Town on Saturday.

It was shaping up to be Old Bradwell’s day when Darryl Smith opened the scoring after just three minutes, before keeper Liam Jahn saved a first half penalty.

Ben Green’s late second sent United into the final against Marlow United.

MK Gallacticos dropped to fourth in SSML Division 2 after a shock 2-0 defeat to Grendon Rangers.

Aston Clintons 5-1 win over bottom club Clean Slate meant they jumped Gallacticos, who have played a game more than the team now in third. Clean Slate though remain 11 points adrift.

Unite MK shared a back-and-forth game with Mursley United, but came out on the wrong end of the 5-3 scoreline. They remain ninth in the table.

New Bradwell United shared the spoils of a 2-2 draw against Totternhoe and remain 12th.