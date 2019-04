Old Bradwell United thumped New Bradwell St Peter 5-0 in SSML Division 2 on Saturday.

Two Darryl Smith goals gave Old Bradwell the advantage, before Ben Green, Dale Collins and Tommy Cooke completed the rout as United remain third, four points adrift of Berkhamsted Raiders.

The team in second kept their advantage with a one-sided 8-2 win over Clean Slate, who remain rock bottom.

In Division 1, MK Robins were beaten 3-2 by Borxbourne Borough and stay 15th.