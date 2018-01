Olney conceded in the 99th minute to lose 3-2 to Pinchbeck United on Saturday.

The UCL Division 1 leaders were being held by the Nurserymen, who led early on before being pegged back.

Pinchbeck then took the lead before Olney then equalised.

But with the game heading towards a 2-2 draw, the leaders won it in the ninth of 14 eventual minutes added on at the end, seeing Olney drop to 11th in the table, while Pinchbeck remain on top.

