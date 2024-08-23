This list of League Two's best players right now is headed by a former MK Dons player.This list of League Two's best players right now is headed by a former MK Dons player.
Ones to watch: League Two's best players after the opening days of the season, featuring Ex MK Dons man and players from Chesterfield, Colchester United, Walsall, Bromley and Gillingham

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Aug 2024
The season is young – but these could be the players to watch this time out.

This list has been compiled by the whoscored.com website and rates the best performing players around League Two after the opening days.

It features some familiar faces, who have taken the step up a division in their stride, as well as players impressing at their new clubs after summer moves.

The list doesn’t include any MK Dons players after the slow start to the season, but one ex Dons man heads the list as League Two’s hottest player.

Who do you think will be the ones to watch this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms.

8.37

1. Jack Payne (Colchester United)

8.37 Photo: Getty Images

8.28

2. Dilan Markanday (Chesterfield)

8.28 Photo: Tina Jenner

8.24

3. Taylor Allen (Walsall)

8.24 Photo: Getty Images

8.22

4. Michael Cheek (Bromley)

8.22 Photo: Getty Images

