Opposing fans will play a key role when Dons play away next season

Dons' best performance of the season came away at Charlton last season in front of 2,000 at The Valley

Performances away from home could be more fruitful for MK Dons next season with fans back in stadiums.

Russell Martin's side had an average of 60.1 per cent possession in away games last season, with an overall average of 60.3 per cent across their 46 League One games.

Heading into some of the bigger grounds though with more vocal fanbases next season, Warren O'Hora thinks the extra pressure of having supporters on the backs of the home team will make Dons harder to play against as they go into enemy territory.

He said: "Last season was a struggle for us sometimes because when we had a lot of the ball, opposition teams didn't really have anyone on their backs to come out and take us on, but this season they'll have to because their fans will be on their backs. They'll want their team to have more of the ball."