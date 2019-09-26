Other promoted sides are a good measure of the season so far - Houghton

Jordan Houghton says looking no further than the other newly promoted teams in League One this year will show there is nothing to be worried about yet at MK Dons.

Lincoln City, who won League Two at a canter last season, are just a point above Dons so far, and have played a game more, while Tranmere are 18th, three points behind. Bury, of course, did not even kick a ball this season.

Houghton says there is nothing to be concerned about as stuttering starts appear to be the order of the day across the division.

“Me and Lewie come in the car to work together, and were comparing us to the other teams that came up,” he said. “Bury are no longer, Lincoln who are only a few points above us and Tranmere below us. We’re around the midtable mark. It’s a steady start.

“Obviously we’d love to be at the top and winning all our games but it doesn’t always go that way. There are lots of things to improve but it’s no way doom and gloom.”

Having won four and lost five of their opening nine games, Dons are consistent in their inconsistency. Houghton believes though the differences between League Two and League One are immediately obvious but feels when Dons find their groove, they will be a team to be reckoned with.

Houghton netted at Blackpool earlier this month

He said: “There are obviously better teams and players in League One, especially in the midfield and forward areas. You only have to look at Peterborough and they’re signing a £1million striker. But also, we haven’t clicked yet. When it does click, we’ve got the players and the ammunition to really kick on and do something in this league. We have a lot to improve. It’s a long season and a lot of things can happen and at the moment, we’re doing alright.”

Houghton, playing in a slightly more advanced role in the Dons midfield this season, has already matched his goals tally from last season with two goals in nine appearances.

The 23-year-old though is critical of his performances this season, and believes there are improvements to be made.

He added: “I’ve been similar to the team – up and down. I’ve had a few good games and a few poor games. There are lots of things we need to work on, and me individually.

Houghton was also on the scoresheet against Wycombe

“I’ve played a slightly different role recently, which I’ve enjoyed, and I’ve shown something a bit different in my game, maybe bringing something different to the team.

“I’ve said it plenty of times - especially after playing 15 games last season at centre half! - I don’t mind where I play, as long as I’m out there.

“But I have a lot of things to improve on personally, and as a team.”