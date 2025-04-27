They didn’t end the season with the bang the fans wanted but they will return next season in big numbers to back the side.

New boss Paul Warne dished out the praise to the fans who were there, saying: "The atmosphere was ledge, Grimsby brought a good following as well and it made it feel like an entertaining end-to-end game. I think the game deserved goals, but it wasn’t to be.

"I think the players feel the warmth from the fanbase. You want to turn up as a player and feel like you’re at home. This is our gaff, our home and we have to play like that. It had a really nice feel to it today.

"First and foremost, people want to see winning teams. The fans were really positive with the team today, and it fairness that helps the players, and that helps the fans’ positivity. I think anyone who came today saw a group of players who gave their all to win the game."

Photographer Jane Russell was on hand to capture some of the fans who were there. Take a look and see who you know.

Get your daily Dons news on our website.

1 . Dons 0 Grimsby 0 : Dons 0 Grimsby 0 MK Dons ended their home season with a 0-0 draw against Grimsby Town. Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . Dons 0 Grimsby 0 MK Dons ended their home season with a 0-0 draw against Grimsby Town. Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . Dons 0 Grimsby 0 MK Dons ended their home season with a 0-0 draw against Grimsby Town. Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales