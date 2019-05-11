Ouss Cisse confirms MK Dons departure

Ouss Cisse will leave MK Dons when his contract expires.

The popular Malian made 64 appearances for Dons during his two-year spell at Stadium MK, scoring two goals last season as he helped Dons to automatic promotion to League 1.

"Unfortunately I will not stay at MK Dons next season," he confirmed on Twitter. "I spent here two rich years bit it's time for me to see other horizons. Thank you to MK Dons, my team-mates and the MK Army who always pushed me to five the best of myself."

Earlier in the week, Paul Tisdale said he celebrated promotion with a twinge of sadness, knowing it would be the last he would see of some of his players.