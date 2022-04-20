Oxford United 1-0 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players at the Kassam Stadium.
1. Jamie Cumming - 7
Rescued Dons on a couple of occasions in the second half but perhaps started the move which led to Oxford's goal
2. Harry Darling - 7
Only took his eye off the ball once, and it almost let Taylor score the opener but he was let off the hook by his keeper
3. Dean Lewington - 6.5
His ball to McEachran on the edge of the box played the midfielder into trouble leading to the goal
4. Warren O'Hora - 7.5
Didn't put a foot wrong despite coming under more pressure in the second half