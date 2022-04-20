MK Dons cut dejected figures at the Kassam Stadium

Oxford United 1-0 MK Dons: Dons Rated

A late Billy Bodin goal reduced MK Dons to a second consecutive defeat as they missed the chance to go back into the automatic promotion spots on Tuesday night.

By Toby Lock
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 3:35 pm

Here's how we rated the players at the Kassam Stadium.

1. Jamie Cumming - 7

Rescued Dons on a couple of occasions in the second half but perhaps started the move which led to Oxford's goal

Photo Sales

2. Harry Darling - 7

Only took his eye off the ball once, and it almost let Taylor score the opener but he was let off the hook by his keeper

Photo Sales

3. Dean Lewington - 6.5

His ball to McEachran on the edge of the box played the midfielder into trouble leading to the goal

Photo Sales

4. Warren O'Hora - 7.5

Didn't put a foot wrong despite coming under more pressure in the second half

Photo Sales
Oxford UnitedBilly Bodin
Next Page
Page 1 of 4