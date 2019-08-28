Patience pays off for goal-scorer Nombe

A little over two years after his debut, Sam Nombe scored his first goal for MK Dons on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old, making his 15th appearance for the club, fired in in stoppage time during the 4-1 in over Southend as Dons cruised to a third round spot in the Carabao Cup.

The striker, who has had loan spells with Maidenhead and Oxford City, said his goal was a result of a lot of patience and persistence.

"I'm delighted, I've been striving for that moment for ages and I'm so glad it came today. Hopefully there will be many more to come.

"I was overwhelmed from it. I just put my foot through it and get it across the goal as quickly as possible. It was delightful to see it hit the back of the net.

"I'm so grateful to the manager, the staff and all the players who gave me the opportunity and the motivation to get an opportunity for this. I cannot wait for the next opportunity I get."

Nombe was not the only Dons academy product to get on the scoresheet on Tuesday night, with Callum Brittain scoring a sensational second to put Dons 2-0 up before half time. With George Williams coming on and a stand-out performance again from David Kasumu - who scored in the first round against AFC Wimbledon - Nombe said current academy players should be able to see a clear pathway to the first team, even if it looks a long way off.

He said: "(Scoring) means more than a lot to me, I've been itching to play. Coming through the academy is great, and to get that opportunity is fantastic to me.

"It's good motivation for the academy players, showing you can get there if you strive to be that player. It might take a long time, it can feel like it is taking forever but you should get it if you believe you are good enough."