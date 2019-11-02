Paul Tisdale sacked by MK Dons

MK Dons have sacked Paul Tisdale after Dons slumped to their eighth defeat in nine games on Saturday.

The 3-1 home defeat to Tranmere Rovers at Stadium MK was the final straw for chairman Pete Winkelman, who has seen his side slump to 19th in League One, one point off the relegation zone.

Tisdale, who guided the club to promotion from League Two last season, took charge of 73 games, won 31 and lost 29. Backroom staff Matt Oakley, Danny Butterfield and Mel Gwinnett will leave along with Tisdale.

Chairman Pete Winkelman said: “I’d like to place on record my appreciation of what Paul was able to achieve for us, winning promotion from Sky Bet League Two at the first attempt and leaving us in a better position than when he found it.”

MORE TO FOLLOW