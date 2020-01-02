Peterborough United eye January deal as Blackpool lose defender - League One gossip The January transfer window is finally upon us, with a whole host of clubs eyeing deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest League One transfer gossip from around the web. 1. Ethan Robson back to Sunderland? Sunderland are considering recalling loan midfielder Ethan Robson from League Two Grimsby Town. (Sunderland Echo) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Loan deal cut short Rocky Bushiri's time at Blackpool has been cut short and the defender has returned to parent club Norwich City. (Blackpool Gazette) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Doncaster Rovers to conclude two deals Doncaster Rovers are expected to confirm extensions to the loans of Seny Dieng and Ben Sheaf in the next few days. (Doncaster Free Press) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Manager wants signings Karl Robinson urged Oxford United to act like a big club and get a couple of deals over the line before the weekend after feeling their attacking deficiencies were exposed in defeat at Doncaster Rovers. (Witney Gazette) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3