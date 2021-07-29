Picture gallery shows fans returning to Stadium MK for Tottenham Hotspur friendly

Tottenham Hotspur's world-class talent was too much for MK Dons who lost 3-1 to Nuno Espírito Santo's side.

International attackers Son Heung-Min, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura scored the goals as the Premier League side ran out comfortable winners in this pre-season friendly.

John Freeman did score a late consolation goal for the hosts, who have now completed their off season.

Russell Martin's men next play AFC Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, before starting their league campaign on Saturday August 7 against Bolton Wanderers.

We sent our photographer Jane Russell down to Stadium MK to capture the Dons' attempts to test themselves against a top half Premier League side.

1. Dons fans Only the second Dons game at Stadium MK since the pandemic.

2. Franco Nahuel Ravizzoli The Milton Keynes keeper endured a busy night.

3. Son Heung-Min Son would get over his frustration to score on the night.

4. Dele Alli Former MK Dons midfielder Dele Alli got himself on the scoresheet