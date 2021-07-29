Thousands turned out

Picture gallery shows fans returning to Stadium MK for Tottenham Hotspur friendly

Russell Martin's MK Dons side put up a valiant fight against Spurs' international stars in a 3-1 defeat

By James Lowson
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 2:52 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th July 2021, 2:56 pm

Tottenham Hotspur's world-class talent was too much for MK Dons who lost 3-1 to Nuno Espírito Santo's side.

International attackers Son Heung-Min, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura scored the goals as the Premier League side ran out comfortable winners in this pre-season friendly.

John Freeman did score a late consolation goal for the hosts, who have now completed their off season.

Russell Martin's men next play AFC Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, before starting their league campaign on Saturday August 7 against Bolton Wanderers.

We sent our photographer Jane Russell down to Stadium MK to capture the Dons' attempts to test themselves against a top half Premier League side.

1. Dons fans

Only the second Dons game at Stadium MK since the pandemic.

2. Franco Nahuel Ravizzoli

The Milton Keynes keeper endured a busy night.

3. Son Heung-Min

Son would get over his frustration to score on the night.

4. Dele Alli

Former MK Dons midfielder Dele Alli got himself on the scoresheet

