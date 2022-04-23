Pictures from MK Dons' lap of appreciation at Stadium MK

With more than 10,000 in the stadium for what might yet be the final home game of the season, Liam Manning led his side on a lap of appreciation around the ground.

"The fans have been great, and I'm pleased they turned out in their numbers to support the guys at the end,” Manning said afterwards. “We want to show our appreciation to them.

"After last year with Covid, this game is about them and the fans are so important.

"I hope they've enjoyed the season and enjoy the remainder of it.

"It's a big thank you from me, the staff and the players for their support.”

Goal-scorer Daniel Harvie added: “The fans have been massive for us, travelling all over the country following us in big numbers. And it helps us on the pitch, it gives us a little bit more when a team is hard to break down.”

