Pictures of Neymar and Brazil training in Milton Keynes

Brazil take on Cameroon in Milton Keynes tomorrow night. Take a look at the best pictures from tonight's training session.
1. #Mon Nov 19 19:31:49 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Neymar trains with Brazil in Milton Keynes | Jane Russell''[IPTC]Headline=
jpress
2. #Mon Nov 19 19:31:52 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Neymar trains with Brazil in Milton Keynes | Jane Russell''[IPTC]Headline=
jpress
3. #Mon Nov 19 19:31:55 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Brazil train at Stadium MK | Jane Russell''[IPTC]Headline=
jpress
4. #Mon Nov 19 19:31:59 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Brazil train at Stadium MK | Jane Russell''[IPTC]Headline=
jpress
View more