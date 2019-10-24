Players, not Tisdale, to blame for Dons' League One slump - Gilbey

After picking up just a point from a possible 21 in League One, Alex Gilbey says the MK Dons players should be shouldering the responsibility, not manager Paul Tisdale.

Despite climbing back to 19th in League One as a result of Tranmere's heavier defeat on Tuesday night, Dons' dismal run is one of the worst in the club's history.

Gilbey maintains that spirits remain high at MK Dons

Missing three out of four strikers through injury, Dons have failed to score a goal in four outings, but Gilbey refuses to use that as an excuse for the club's torrid run, instead laying the blame at the door of the players who have not been stepping up to the mark.

"We have take responsibility more than the management," he said. "Looking around, me included, we're obviously not performing well enough because we're losing games. We have to look at ourselves, pull our fingers out and put a performance in.

"The players need to step up. We can't blame not having strikers or the manager because it doesn't work like that. We need to stand up and be counted – this is our career. We need to stand up and put in some good performances.

"We need to believe in what we do, go to Fleetwood and get a result. It's easy to say we haven't got strikers and then just wait for them to come back to start winning – it doesn't work like that. I think myself, Conor (McGrandles) and Reevesy (Ben Reeves) need to take responsibility, start producing and scoring some goals. Our return is nowhere near good enough. We need to look at ourselves in the mirror and do something."

Gilbey was a part of the last League One squad to be relegated. Under Robbie Neilson, Dons found themselves in a similar position heading towards the Christmas period before the Scot lost his job in January as the club dropped into the relegation zone.

The 24-year-old though says the atmosphere feels completely different this time around, and believes Tisdale's influence is keeping everyone relaxed despite their current form.

He said: "It feels a lot different. I think we're still in control, so we're not losing our heads. We've got a top, top manager who is controlling everything well, keeping us calm. No-one is getting too upset, too angry. It's a big positive.

"To be fair, considering how bad the run has been, the mood isn't too bad. We've got to try and keep upbeat, and keep the vibe good because we can't afford to sulk, which could make things worse.

"We are more than capable of competing at this level, so where we are at the minute is nowhere near good enough. But that's down to us to sort it out, all be on the same page and sort this situation out."