Plenty of positives for Tisdale to take after Fulham win

From youngsters making an impact to a returning defender to a vital goal for a striker, there were a lot of reasons for Paul Tisdale to smile on Tuesday night.

While the 1-0 win over Fulham U21s might not be the biggest result of the season, the performance of Matthew Sorinola, 45 minutes for Jordan Moore-Taylor and Kieran Agard's second goal of the season were all plus points for the Dons boss as they edged towards a spot in the second round of the Leasing.com Trophy.

Tisdale said: "It's a clean sheet, it's a win, Jordan Moore-Taylor pulls a shirt back on after nine months again, Matthew Sorinola did exceptionally well as a first-year pro, making some good footballing decisions too.

"We could have scored one or two more, we could have conceded too, but there were positives. We needed a goal and a win and we got one.

"It was good for Kieran to score, and there were one or two who played 90 minutes who could have done with a rest, but it was an important game for us."