Plymouth Argyle 0-5 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Here is how we rated the players.
1. Jamie Cumming - 7
Watched Luke Jephcott squander three chances which should have given him trouble, but made a brilliant save to keep out James Wilson's header. Barely needed in the second half.
2. Harry Darling - 8
Capped a brilliant season with his 10th goal and another roam into Plymouth territory in the second half.
3. Warren O'Hora - 7.5
Barely in trouble after riding out Plymouth's early threats.
4. Dean Lewington - 7.5
One hairly moment when he went down under little pressure in front of his penalty area but otherwise an easy afternoon
