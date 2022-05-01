MK Dons celebrate with Scott Twine in the rampant 5-0 win at Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle 0-5 MK Dons: Dons Rated

MK Dons ran riot on the final day of the League One season, thrashing Plymouth Argyle 5-0 at Home Park.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 8:30 am

Here is how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 7

Watched Luke Jephcott squander three chances which should have given him trouble, but made a brilliant save to keep out James Wilson's header. Barely needed in the second half.

2. Harry Darling - 8

Capped a brilliant season with his 10th goal and another roam into Plymouth territory in the second half.

3. Warren O'Hora - 7.5

Barely in trouble after riding out Plymouth's early threats.

4. Dean Lewington - 7.5

One hairly moment when he went down under little pressure in front of his penalty area but otherwise an easy afternoon

