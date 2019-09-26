Poole 'gutted' after Dons draw a blank against Liverpool

A string of missed chances were the biggest source of frustration for Dons defender Regan Poole after the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Despite taking on the European champions and current Premier Leauge pace-setters, Dons had some excellent chances to take the game to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Jordan Bowery hit the post and drew a magnificent save from keeper Caoimhín Kelleher, while Conor McGrandles, Alex Gilbey, Callum Brittain and George Williams all came close to finding the net for Paul Tisdale's side.

But while Dons could not find the net at one end, goals from James Milner and Ki-Jana Hoever saw the Reds into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Poole said: "I'm quite gutted really – we could have scored a few. We didn't hold back, we had a good go, we had a fair few chances and it's disappointing we didn't get a goal. That was our aim – we were always going to have a right go and we had nothing to lose. For 40 minutes, they had most of the ball but we still looked a threat. Season half, we looked really good and had a fair few chances.

"We always had the belief. From very early on, we got in and Conor hit one over the bar, and that gave us a bit more belief and we kicked on from there."

Keeper Stuart Moore will have to take the blame for Liverpool's opener, spilling Milner's strike into his own net just before half time. Poole said the mistake was just a part of football and praised the goalkeeper's performance thereafter.

He said: "It happens, it's football at the end of the day, but it was a blow. I think we bounced back really well and for 30 minutes of the second half, it was still 1-0 and we had a really good shout. Of course, no-one likes to see that happen to any player, but you have to get around it and get on with the rest of the game. He did well after that."