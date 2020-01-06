Poole is looking forward to returning to Newport County

Regan Poole is excited to return to the place where his professional career began when MK Dons head to Newport County on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old started his footballing career at Rodney Parade in 2014 before a move a year later saw him upsticks to Manchester United. Another loan spell back in Wales saw him come close to earning promotion to League One with the Exiles last time out, before moving to Stadium MK in the summer.

Dons head to Rodney Parade for the Leasing.com Trophy third round game tomorrow night and Poole is excited to go back to where it all started.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said. "It's always nice to go back to where it all started. I had a successful loan spell last season and I'm excited to go back."

Newport have struggled for wins recently, and have to look back to early December for the last time they beat a team in normal time. Poole though says form counts for nothing in knock-out competitions, and knows Newport are difficult to beat at home.

He continued: "Last season we were really strong and I think we went something like 12 games unbeaten and most of those were at home. Everyone knows what it's like to go there, it's a tough place. They've had a dip in form recently but that doesn't mean anything. We need to go there, play our game and see what happens.

Poole made 43 appearances for Newport County.

"In the last couple of game, we've looked really strong. We're looking to carry that run on. We look good at home but we need to pick up our away form and let's get it started tomorrow."