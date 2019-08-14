Poole is 'tailor-made' for Tisdale's style of play

Paul Tisdale thinks he has found a ready-made man in Regan Poole to fit seamlessly into his defensive structure.

The 21-year-old joined Dons after being released by Manchester United in the summer, and made his debut in the Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Striking up a strong partnership with Callum Brittain on the right-flank, Poole not only won an early penalty but also teed up Conor McGrandles to score Dons' equaliser in the first half. He then netted in the penalty shoot-out, which Dons went on to win 4-2.

With Baily Cargill also returning to the first team after missing the tail-end of last season, Tisdale is finally able to play the formation which saw Dons find their best form in League 2 - with attacking centre backs complimenting his wing-backs.

And in the form of the Wales U21s captain, the manager feels he has struck gold with the capture of Poole.

He said: It's no surprise but he seems tailor-made for our system – I get things right I suppose! With him and Baily coming in shows what we've got in reserve.

Poole converted from the spot in the shoot-out

"You can't miss the link between the injuries we had to the back line last year and the way our play dried up.

"We defend from the front and attack from the back. Those players have a big responsibility to start that flow. I aim to make sure we have a squad that can retain the attacking intent from the back, even with an injury or two."