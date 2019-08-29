Poole is thriving as an attacking defender

Regan Poole is happy to throw the conventional role of a centre back out the window at MK Dons.

Paul Tisdale's preferred formation is playing with three centre backs, having two of them freedom to roam forward like full-backs supporting the wing-backs.

Poole gets a shot away against Wycombe

It has meant the 21-year-old has popped up in the opposing penalty area more often than most conventional centre backs do, but that style of football is what attracted him to sign for Dons after he was released by Manchester United in the summer.

He said: "To be fair, when I signed here I knew the system that Tis played, and that was part of the reason I joined because I knew it suited me. I like to get forward and I’m really enjoying it so far.

"It’s a different position to what I’m used too, a couple of teams play it and its getting more and more popular. As you know Sheffield United do it really well in the Premier League, it is getting more popular and it works. We’ve started the season quite well and we do get a lot of joy down the side of the pitch - it’s been really good."

Poole has teamed up well alongside Callum Brittain on the right-hand side, with the former Manchester United man teeing up Brittain to net Dons' second on Tuesday night against Southend. He also won a penalty against AFC Wimbledon, and had an effort cleared off the line against Wycombe after bursting into the area.

He continued: "I do like to get forward and get crosses into the box, I like to pick up assists and hopefully goals follow.

"You can tell Cal and I both like to get forward, we are on the same wavelength. He scored a good goal last night from my pass inside, whenever I get the ball he knows where to run and he we both know each others game. We’ve built a good partnership so far and I enjoy working with him."

Dons' 4-1 win over Southend on Tuesday, setting up a mouth-watering clash with European champions Liverpool in the third round, saw them bounce back from a thorough 4-0 hammering at the hands of Peterborough at the weekend.

Poole said the result was a perfect way to respond after Saturday's loss, and with six points from 12 picked up so far this season, shows there are plenty of positive signs on their return to League One.

He added: "The Southend result was exactly what we needed. Saturday wasn’t ideal but it’s nice to draw a line under it and get it out the way - Southend was the best way to do that.

"There are a lot of positive signs, we could’ve done a little bit better but I think we’ll take the positives we’ve had. We’ve drawn a line under the Peterborough game now and hopefully we can carry on going from now."