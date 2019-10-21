Poole wants to impress Wales boss Giggs with his Dons performances

Regan Poole hopes he can impress Wales manager Ryan Giggs with his performances at MK Dons and make his debut for his country.

The 21-year-old defender, who signed for Dons after being released by Manchester United in the summer, has captained the Welsh U21s side several times, and was called up to train with the full squad last week for their European Championship qualifiers against Croatia and Slovakia.

Wales boss Ryan Giggs

Poole, who has made 11 appearances for Paul Tisdale's side, said the experience of travelling to eastern Europe with the squad was a great one for his career, but wants his performances to warrant his first cap for Wales.

"It was a good experience," he said. "I've gone up and trained with them before so I knew what to expect. It was good to travel to Slovakia and be a part of it. It was really enjoyable, and we picked up two positive results which was good as well.

"My aim next time is to be a part of the match day squad, be on the bench and maybe get my first appearance. It's all building up to that and hopefully in the future that can happen."