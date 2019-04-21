Port Vale not expected to be on their holidays at Stadium MK

Taking on a Port Vale side with nothing to play does not mean they will be on the beach early.

With the Valiants ensuring League 2 football on Good Friday, despite their 4-1 defeat to Stevenage, they had nothing left to play for this season, starting with a trip to Stadium MK on Easter Monday.

Having recently played Lincoln and Tranmere, who are fighting for automatic promotion, and Notts County, battling relegation, Port Vale are the only team in Dons' remaining fixtures without anything riding on the outcome.

Despite their league status being assured though, David Wheeler, who scored the opener in the 2-1 win at Meadow Lane on Good Friday, says playing opposition with nothing to play for can be more dangerous than it seems.

He said: "It can go one of two ways. If we can get on top of them early, we've got a good chance, but if we let them get comfortable and and playing in a relaxed way, it can be really difficult because you've got a team lower in the league but they're playing like a team much higher than the table suggests."

Good Friday's win over Notts County saw Dons climb back into the automatic promotion spots, with an added bonus of seeing Bury and Tranmere lose out. Speaking afterwards, manager Paul Tisdale said he will not be getting too carried away with the table until after Monday's game.

"It's a better scenario when you win and others lose, but we're not going to dwell on it because of the game on Monday," he said. "It's a two game weekend, and we will look at it on Tuesday or Wednesday and see where we are."

Down the years, there is nothing to tell between Dons and Port Vale. In 12 meetings, each side has four wins, and there have been four draws. Dons were 2-0 winners at Vale Park earlier this season, while Vale's previous visit to Stadium MK saw them take a 1-0 win in October 2016.