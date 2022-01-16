Mo Eisa battles for the ball during Dons' win over Portsmouth

Portsmouth 1-2 MK Dons: Dons Rated

MK Dons saw off a late onslaught from Portsmouth to pick up their first win at Fratton Park on Saturday, winning 2-1 to remain fifth in League One.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 7:00 am

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 7.5

A great debut, capped with a stunning save in the second half to keep Dons in front. Lots of positives to take.

2. Warren O'Hora - 8

Didn't miss a beat in the centre of the defence. Strong in the air, won his tackles and kept the back-line in check as the defensive general. Thrived off the atmosphere late on.

3. Dean Lewington - 6.5

A strange game for the skipper. Didn't look at ease with the game for the first hour, a yard off it, but when the going got tough later on, Lewington got going.

4. Peter Kioso - 8

Like O'Hora, seemed to thrive off the hostile atmosphere in the second half especially. Playing in the centre, Kioso stood firm and kept disciplined.

