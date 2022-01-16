Portsmouth 1-2 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Jamie Cumming - 7.5
A great debut, capped with a stunning save in the second half to keep Dons in front. Lots of positives to take.
2. Warren O'Hora - 8
Didn't miss a beat in the centre of the defence. Strong in the air, won his tackles and kept the back-line in check as the defensive general. Thrived off the atmosphere late on.
3. Dean Lewington - 6.5
A strange game for the skipper. Didn't look at ease with the game for the first hour, a yard off it, but when the going got tough later on, Lewington got going.
4. Peter Kioso - 8
Like O'Hora, seemed to thrive off the hostile atmosphere in the second half especially. Playing in the centre, Kioso stood firm and kept disciplined.