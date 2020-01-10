Portsmouth strike was the pick of Gilbey's December trio

Alex Gilbey and Russell Martin are in agreement that the midfielder's goal against Portsmouth was the pick of the bunch last month.

The Dons midfielder was named League One's Player of the Month for December after he netted three times to help Dons edge towards safety.

Gilbey, who sais he has benefitted from playing in a more advanced role under Martin, fired home against Doncaster, Gillingham and Portsmouth, but it was the latter which both he and his manager considered the best of the lot.

Alex Gilbey's lob against Portsmouth

"The Gillingham one is a bit of individual brilliance, Doncaster came at the end of a brilliant move, but for me it's the Portsmouth one," said manager Martin. "It's late in the game, the drive and energy he shows he has to go at goal. It would have been easy, at that stage in the game to stay behind the ball, but Sam put him through and it's a great finish which sums up his personality.

"We were thinking he'd take it around the keeper and tap it in! But it sums up the place he's in in terms of confidence. And the celebration with the team was a really good moment."

Gilbey added: "I probably enjoyed the Portsmouth one the most, but I don't think I'll be able to recreate the Gillingham one! I'll take that (the Gascoigne link) it's just one of those things you have to try!

"Russ has told me to go to the top of the diamond and attack with the front two, use my legs and put them under pressure. It got Sam and Rhys some goals, and me as well. It was a really enjoyable month. There's still work to be done and we'll look to build on it now."