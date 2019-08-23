Posh boss Ferguson is hoping for better fortunes against Dons

Darren Ferguson hopes to expunge the memories of his last trip to Stadium MK which ultimately saw him sacked as Peterborough manager.

Back in February 2015, a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Karl Robinson's Dons spelled the end of the line for Ferguson's second tenure in charge at London Road.

Peterborough head to Stadium MK 15th in the table, with Tuesday night's 2-0 win over Southend their first triumph of the campaign.

Dons and Peterborough have a history of playing out some heated and fierce encounters down the years, and Ferguson hopes this year is no exception, but aims for a better experience than his last visit with Posh.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Ferguson said: "The last game against them the last time I was here was when I ended up getting sacked after the match, so that was a sore one, but it is always a great game against Milton Keynes.

“I am sure we will take a great support as we always do, and I thought we had a great support at Southend on Tuesday night.

“The Milton Keynes game is one we are looking forward to, and some of the things we did on Tuesday, in fact a lot of things in terms of our forward play which we did very well and will stand us in good stead, but we need to improve on a few things as well.

“It is a big, big pitch at Milton Keynes and we have to make sure we look after that ball a bit better at times.”