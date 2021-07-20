Posh striker Eisa makes move to MK Dons

Mo Eisa

Mo Eisa hopes he can deliver goals to Stadium MK after signing for MK Dons from Peterborough United.

The 27-year-old striker arrives for an undisclosed fee after a failed bid for the striker's services in January.

Eisa scored 16 goals in his opening campaign at London Road, delivering five more last season as he fell down the pecking order behind Johnson Clarke-Harris.

He becomes the seventh signing of the transfer window for Russell Martin, and the second striker after Max Watters, who signed on loan from Cardiff City.

“I’m excited to be here,” Eisa told mkdons.com “It’s a massive club with huge ambitions that match my own, and I will give my all to help take this club forward.

“I knew there was interest from back in January and then again this summer. My agent presented me with a few teams who wanted to sign me and I felt MK Dons was the right team for me.

“I am very excited to work under Russell Martin, as he was a huge influence in me making my decision to join the Dons. I’m looking forward to the style of play as I feel it plays to my strengths and will give me the opportunity to score goals.

“I am a goal scorer but most importantly I am a team player and I always try to do my best for the team to win.

“I’m excited to play at this stunning stadium and can’t wait to make my debut in front of fans - hopefully I can score loads of goals for them.”

Manager Russell Martin said: “This is a massive signing for us. Luke Williams and I identified Mo really early on as our top target to make a difference to this team, and we have been chasing him all summer.

“I’m pleased we’ve finally got to a point where we’ve agreed a deal, and I want to say a massive thank you to the Chairman and Liam Sweeting for their work and support in getting this over the line.

“He comes with brilliant experience at the level. He’s a proven goalscorer and that has earnt a couple of big moves - that’s great credit to him. He’s really hungry to do well and that desire has been a huge reason as to why this move has been completed.