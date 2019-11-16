Praise for Bowery after his best performance in a Dons shirt

He has had many detractors this season, but Jordan Bowery impressed manager Russell Martin with his performance away at Bolton on Saturday.

The striker has netted just two goals so far this season, offering little inspiration to the Dons supporters. However, a work-horse performance at the University of Bolton Stadium was arguably his best showing since he arrived from Crewe Alexandra in the summer.

And it certainly impressed his manager too, who said it was Bowery's best performance since signing for the club.

"That's the best he's been for us," said Martin. "I know he's got it in him. My and Ryan both think he's got it in him, but he needs to feel wanted and part of it. He's given us a huge amount. He held it up well, he won headers, pressed, and ran back 70 yards to press. We hope he can keep it up now.

"It helped having Joe (Mason) alongside him too. Jordan is a real athlete and he can be really difficult to play against. They've all set themselves a standard now."

Joe Mason too made a big impact in his first start of the season, with Martin adding: "Joe hasn't played 90 minutes yet. We thought he might blow up after an hour, but he feels better than he has done in a long time.