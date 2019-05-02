Promotion decider 'not just another game' for Houghton

Jordan Houghton admitted no-one is treating Saturday's winner-takes-all clash with Mansfield as just another game.

While nerves will inevitably play a part, the 23-year-old says the game at Stadium MK - which Dons must win to snatch automatic promotion from Mansfield - are the type of affairs he grew up dreaming about playing in, and treating it like any other game this season would not be right.

"It's not just another game," he said. "It's a big game, with a big crowd, a lot of our families will be there, and it will be a really good occasion. In terms of training, I've treated it like a normal week, all the stuff we do in the gym and on the pitch, we've not taken our foot off the gas.

"From a player's view, it's as simple as seeing what we have to do on the pitch. If we do that, that'll be us done! We're concentrating on that, and if that doesn't happen on Saturday, we'll look at what we have to do then.

"Come Saturday there will be more nerves but I see it as a good thing – it switches the mind on and gets everyone ready. It's not a bad thing. There's anticipation too, it's going to be a good day.

"We go into every game wanting to win, even in Mansfield's position we'd want to win. If we win, we're over the line, it's straight forward for us."