Promotion decider was 'destiny' according to Mansfield boss Flitcroft

David Flitcroft believes the 'winner-takes-all' game at Stadium MK between MK Dons and his Mansfield side was written in the stars.

While Dons must win to take automatic promotion, Mansfield simply need to avoid defeat to be playing League 1 football next season.

Flitcroft has been backed financially by his club to reach the third tier this season, and though both his and Paul Tisdale's sides have had wobbles in recent weeks, each letting the other off the hook in the race for third, says fate has led them to this scenario.

He said: “I truly believe now, looking at what has happened over the last two or three weeks, it was destined for us to be in this situation with this game. It now comes down to Saturday.

“I am proud the players have got to this point. This is not about me. I have a group of players I love working with and trying to improve.

“The best night of my life this season was being at the League awards night and seeing our players being recognised. That was reward for me. I know my role here and I have had my successes this season with doing what we've done with this group.

“But, with the money our owners have spent and the support they have given me, it would make me proud to go up on Saturday. That would be my payback to them.”