Promotion race still has more turns to come - Wheeler

While MK Dons moved back into the automatic promotion spots on Good Friday with a 2-1 win over Notts County, David Wheeler says nothing has really changed.

Wheeler, on loan from QPR, opened the scoring for Paul Tisdale's side at Meadow Lane - his second for the club - before Chuks Aneke made sure of the points with five minutes to go, despite a late County consolation in stoppage time.

Defeats for Bury and Tranmere saw Dons climb back to third spot with three games to go, and Wheeler predicts more changes on Easter Monday when League 2 is back in action again.

"It is still so tight, we've no idea how it will go for the teams around us," he said. "It's another challenge for us on Monday and that's all we can focus on.

"It will swing a few more times before the end of the season. We've got to do our best to stay where we are."

Wheeler's goal on 63 minutes came as Dons began to turn the screw against the league's bottom club, though nerves and tension among the 985 travelling fans was building with the visitors unable to carve clear-cut chances against a County side fighting for their lives.

And that desperation from Neil Ardley's side, Wheeler admitted, made the home side much harder to play against.

He said: "I've been in their situation before, a relegation scrap, where you take on the top teams and it's a bit of a free hit. The stress for them as well can work in their favour. Sometimes, you'd rather play a team that isn't playing for anything."

And Dons do that when they take on Port Vale on Monday, who secured their League 2 safety for next season despite losing 4-1 to Stevenage on Friday.