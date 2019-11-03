Proud Martin is eager to get going as new Dons boss

New MK Dons manage Russell Martin says he will give everything he has to turn the club's ailing season around.

Following Paul Tisdale's departure from the club on Saturday, Martin takes over the reins of a club just one point outside the League One relegation zone.

Speaking to MKDons.com, Martin said: “I’m excited and proud to have been given this opportunity to become manager of MK Dons. Football management is something that I’ve been preparing for, for a long time and this is an opportunity I’m ready to take on.

“I would like to thank Paul Tisdale for bringing me to the football club and for his hard work during my time here. We will always remember celebrating that special moment at the end of last season.

“I must also thank Pete Winkelman and the board for placing their trust in me. I accept their challenge to improve on the recent results and the current league position, and I will give everything I’ve got to repay their faith.

“We’ve got work to do and we will need everyone working as one in order to achieve what we want to achieve – players, staff and fans included. We will turn this around together.”