The mental health of the players is something the coaching staff at MK Dons are taking seriously

Cameron Norman

With the mental side of the game becoming more and more prevalent in modern football, MK Dons have something of an expert in-house.

First-team coach Chris Bell achieved a Masters degree in Psychology at Northumbria University, having studied the topic at university years prior.

Not only tasked with preparing the players physically and tactically for games in League Two, Bell uses his background to also keep an eye on the players from a mental perspective too.

“My role on the coaching side is to help in any way that I can, be that on-field coaching, analysis, I dip into recruitment, and I do one-to-one sessions with players on the psychological side of it as well. I do a little of everything,” he said.

“The relationships are really important, and Mike and Ian are really good at building those up quickly with players, and building a culture in the squad which is really positive. Close relationships are really positive, and with my background I can help with that. I take personal pride in trying to create a positive culture which is beneficial to people on and off the pitch.”

After a tough time for the players in recent times, suffering throughout the 2022/23 season, and for the early part of the current campaign, the mental toll on some of the players has been a heavy one.

Head coach Mike Williamson said the psychological side of the game cannot be underestimated, and that having Bell’s level of expertise in the fold offers players a valuable outlet as and when they need it.

He explained: “I don't think you can underestimate that side of the game. We talk about attitude and mentality, that's mental health. It's brutal, you can feel lost, you can suffer as a group and individually.

“You need to be able to understand the outlet, you need to be able to talk to people, and you need to navigate through. Even as adults, you can get lost in things, especially in this industry, with external criticism and pressures from within yourself. It can be a really hard place.