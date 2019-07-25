Quest is on to find an MK Dons super fan

Are you an MK Dons super fan eager to take part in a forum with Colin Murray?

EFL on Quest is back for 2019/20 and they are looking for help from the fans to launch the brand new season.

Quest is looking for an MK Dons fan to take part in the kick-off event at The Valley in London on Wednesday July 31 at 1pm.

Fans from all 72 EFL clubs will get the chance to take part in a Fans Forum with Colin Murray and pundits from the show as well as get the chance for a souvenir photo with the EFL trophies and the Quest presenting team.

Travel expenses will be covered (standard fare) and the fan will be expected to wear their shirt.

Places will be allocated on a first come first serve basis by emailing richard.smith@macesport.com with your name, club, email address and telephone number.

Quest is the only place to see free to air highlights for the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two, Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy and will be available on Freeview Channel 12 and Freesat 167, Sky 144 and Virgin Media 217.