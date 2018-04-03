Rain stops play across Milton Keynes

Rainfall put paid to almost all of the amateur football in Milton Keynes over Easter.

Newport Pagnell Town's UCL Premier Division clash with Cogenhoe United went the way of the weather on Monday, but they weren't alone. Every other game in the division was postponed, meaning Darren Lynch's side remain third in the table.

In SSML Division 2, Monday's action between Old Bradwell United and MK Gallacticos, and Clean Slate's game with Pitstone & Ivinghoe were rained off. Gallacticos' game with Tring Town on Saturday was also postponed . One game that did go ahead though was Unite MK's game against Mursley United, though Unite were on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline.

